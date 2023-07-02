HOUSTON (KIAH) — New technology is being developed to create a vaccine that would help fight cancer. And so far, the trial results have been remarkable.

A team of scientists at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, used chemistry and nanotechnology to change how vaccines are designed and made. Their hope is that their vaccine will ultimately replace chemotherapy.

The idea is components can be loaded into the naval vaccine and interchanged in specific positions to optimize cell-to-cell communication. At the same time, the structure accommodates a more precise dose of an immune therapy increasing the vaccine’s potency.

“These types of structures can be put together very quickly, and they are going to enable broad development of vaccines but also personal vaccines as well, where we can begin to think about taking a patient’s own antigens and rapidly putting together a particular vaccine specific for them, that is the ultimate,” said Dr. Chad A. Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology.

The nano team calls this approach rational vaccinology, and it has resulted in a 600-percent increase in tumor killing by t-cells compared to conventional vaccines.

The team has tested their structure in animal studies and cured mice with seven different cancers. Those include triple-negative breast cancer, lymphoma, cervical cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, glioma brain tumors and prostate cancer.