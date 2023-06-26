HOUSTON (KIAH) – The next big cancer treatment is closer than ever before, and one Houston oncologist is on the forefront of this effort.

Dr. Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, leads two government-funded studies on vaccines for Lynch-related cancers. He and his colleagues across the nation are working on developing experimental shots that target several diseases, including breast and lung cancer, with gains reported this year for deadly skin cancer melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

After decades of limited success, scientists said research has hit a turning point, predicting more vaccines will be out in the next five years. They noted these injections will not be like traditional vaccines that prevent disease but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.