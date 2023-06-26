SEATTLE (KIAH) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine.

After decades of limited success, scientists say research has reached a turning point, with many predicting more vaccines will be out in five years.

These aren’t traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Targets for these experimental treatments include breast and lung cancer, with gains reported this year for deadly skin cancer melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

More than ever, scientists understand how cancer hides from the body’s immune system. Cancer vaccines, like other immunotherapies, boost the immune system to find and kill cancer cells. And some new ones use mRNA, which was developed for cancer but first used for COVID-19 vaccines.

Patient volunteers are crucial to the research and thankfully recruiting volunteers has been relatively easy. Scientist all over the nation are working on different trials for difference vaccines targeting different cancer.

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston is leading two government-funded studies on vaccines for Lynch-related cancers.