HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 36 children who were age 8 in 2020 had autism. That number was 1 in 44 two years earlier. But the rate rose faster for children of color.

Experts believe the increase in rates is due to Improved screening and specifically to increased awareness advocacy for Black and Hispanic families.

