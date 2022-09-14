HOUSTON (CW39) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare respiratory illness that can lead to a rare kind of paralysis.

In August 2022, healthcare providers and hospitals reported an increase in pediatric hospitalization for kids with severe cases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). CDC surveillance data shows the number of positive tests for enterovirus are higher compared to the last 3 years.

Common symptoms among hospitalized children include cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing. Children with a history of asthma or reactive airway disease may be more likely to require medical care. Fever is reported in about half of the cases.

On rare occasions, EV-D68 may cause acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). This rare but serious neurologic condition primarily affects children and typically presents with sudden limb weakness.

There are no available vaccines or specific treatments for enterovirus, including the EV-D68 strain. Clinical care does help.

Enterovirus cases on the rise before the coronavirus

In the United States, the typical enterovirus season peaks in late summer and early fall.

In 2014, EV-D68 caused a nationwide outbreak of severe respiratory illness. Since then, U.S. surveillance has expanded and detected an increase of EV-D68 activity in the fall of 2016, 2018, and to a lesser degree in 2020 because of COVID-19 mitigation measures. These protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing helped interrupt the virus’s circulation.

Annual trends of AFM cases also peaked in the fall of 2014, 2016, and 2018.

The median age of children seeking emergency department or inpatient care for EV-D68-associated respiratory illness was 3 years of age back in 2018 when the virus was circulating at high levels. However, the CDC notes children of all ages and even teenagers can be affected.

Recommendations for the public

Help protect yourself from getting and spreading respiratory viruses, like rhinoviruses or EV-D68, by following these steps: Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact such as kissing, hugging, and sharing cups or eating utensils with people who are sick, and when you are sick. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs, especially if someone is sick. Stay home when you are sick.

Consider wearing a mask around other people if you have respiratory symptoms.

Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you or your child has trouble breathing or has a sudden onset of limb weakness.

Ensure you or your child are following an up-to-date asthma action plan if you or your child have asthma.

Stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccines.

