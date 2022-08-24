HOUSTON (CW39) — A recent Texas immunization rate report has doctors, schools, and community leaders on high alert.

Pediatricians say this time of year is a good time to ensure kids have received their recommended immunizations.

“It’s not the vaccine we should fear, it’s the disease they prevent,” said Dr. Glenn Fennelly, Chair of Pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso.

A recent report from Texas Health and Human Services shows the rates of student immunization have decreased ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

The report highlights that more than 85,000 Texas students received a conscientious exemption. Meanwhile, 60,000 kindergartners are behind on their vaccinations, most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, vaccination rates remain over 90%, but the downward trend has health experts urging parents to seek guidance from their pediatricians.

“We encourage you to bring that data that you’re reading on the internet and such to your office, your physician’s office, your pediatrician’s office and have that discussion,” explained Dr. Victoria Regan, Children’s Memorial Hermann Pediatrics in West University, “and say, ‘Well, I read this,’ so we can actually calm your fears about vaccinating your child because the evidence we have can show you — and it’s been proven for many, many years — that these vaccines are safe and effective and you will not harm your child by getting vaccinated. We can actually give you the evidence to show you that by not vaccinating your child, you’re actually putting your child at greater harm.”

Some vaccine-preventable diseases have been making headlines in recent years. There was a measles outbreak in 2019 that saw more than 1,200* cases – the highest number in the U.S. since 1992. The majority of cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

Then this past July, the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade was reported in New York State. That young man became paralyzed, which is rare.

* Source: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html