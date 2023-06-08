TEXAS (KIAH) – A recent study revealed more than three in five children do not receive mental health services within six months of experiencing a firearm injury. But evidence gathered by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows better outcomes for kids who get early identification and timely connection after a firearm injury.

In “Timing of Mental Health Service Use after a Pediatric Firearm Injury,” published in the July 2023 Pediatrics, researchers found children with prior mental health service use or with a mental health diagnosis detected during the firearm injury encounter had higher odds of accessing mental health services.

Here are the keys points of the study:

It looked at data on children ages 5-17 who had a firearm injury between 2010-2018.

The children were enrolled in Medicaid.

958 of the 2,613 (36.7%) children used mental health services within six months of the firearm injury.

Of those, 39.5% had no prior mental health service use.

White children had higher odds of using mental health services than Black children.

Just over half of children seeking outpatient mental health services did so within a month of their injury.

Dr. Christina Johns, a leading pediatric emergency care physician, spoke to CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to give parents insight on the importance of early intervention.