The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported kids are not getting enough fruits and vegetables daily, but a majority of children were drinking at least one sugary drink a day.

The CDC analyzed data from the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) to find out how often children between the ages of 1–5 years were consuming fruits, vegetables, and sugar-sweetened beverages. The data was self-reported by parents.

This is what was discovered:

Approximately one in three (32.1%) children did not eat a daily fruit

Nearly one half (49.1%) did not eat a daily vegetable

More than one half (57.1%) drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once.

To better understand what the data means and what could be behind children not getting a single fruit or vegetable a day, Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sat down with CW39’s Medical Minute Reporter Idolina Peralez.

Idolina: Dr. John’s, tell me a little bit more about the CDC findings, and what really caused you some concern when you were looking over the data?

Dr. Christina Johns: You know, I think that the report here that was especially concerning is that over half of parents who have children under 5 years old reported that they were not eating a vegetable every single day. And that one in three children didn’t consume a fruit every single day, but over half had had a sugary beverage within the last week.

And so these are some concerning trends for many reasons for dental health, for childhood obesity, and as well, overall nutrition. So that really raised some red flags for all of us.

Idolina: Oh, Dr. Jones, you’re gonna slap me on the hand. So last night, I put sweet peppers in my kids tacos. They would not eat them unless I gave them a cookie. What are some practical tips, unlike mine, that you can give parents to help their kids eat some more fruits and vegetables?

Dr. Christina Johns: I think number one is, as parents, we’ve got to be good role models. And we’ve got to demonstrate that we have healthy eating behaviors as well. I think another thing to do, and really, you know, we’ve got to give ourselves some grace, nobody’s perfect about this. And you know, you’re doing the right thing. When you say, hey, look, try this. And then you can have something that you do like.

I encourage caregivers to always continue to try to introduce new foods again and again. It takes lots of effort, repeated efforts for kids to start to accept new foods, but also to make sure that you have also on the same plate, something that you know, that they like, so that they always do have a positive association with eating and mealtime. I think that’s a really important thing.

Idolina: In our household, we’re actually really lucky that we can get fresh fruits and vegetables on the table. But there’s so many kids out there that don’t have, unfortunately, that luxury. So, what is the issue with access? And how can we get more kids, fruits and vegetables in their homes?

Dr. Christina Johns: Well, you are absolutely correct about that. We know that for many children, having access to healthy foods is difficult and challenging. And I think that if nothing else, this research, these results really are a call to action for us to understand better the nuances of some of these challenges, and so that we can learn to tailor some of the federal programs and other programs that we have that are designed to meet the needs of getting healthy foods to kids. We’ve got to do a better job, and these results certainly support that.

