HOUSTON (KIAH) – Within hours on Wednesday, both the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have both approved the updated covid-19 booster for elementary school-aged children – one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from vaccines and treatments, to largely eliminate serious illness and death from the virus, but stressed that’s only the case if people do their part.

““We are not helpless against these challenges. What happens this winter is up to us.” Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Coordinator

Dr. Jha is urging all eligible Americans to get the shot by Halloween for maximum protection by the holidays. The hope is that the modified boosters will help tamp down continuing COVID-19 cases and blunt another winter surge.

The modified, or bivalent, shots contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions. The updated boosters are “extremely important” for keeping kids healthy and in school, said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.

Parents should know “there is no concern from the safety perspective with the bivalent vaccines, whether Moderna or Pfizer,” Newland added.

However, to receive the updated bivalent shot, children must have received their initial vaccinations — the original-formula version — to qualify for an updated booster.

As of October 5, 2022, the CDC reported of children 5 to 11 years old:

10.8 million US children have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Representing 38% of 5-11 year-olds

8.8 million US children ages 5-11 completed the 2-dose vaccination series

Representing 31% of 5-11 year-olds

“There are a lot of kids ages five to 11 out there who haven’t had their primary series so you can’t get the updated booster until you’ve had the primary series,” said Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, during a live streamed webinar hosted by the Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project in September.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced a new study of the omicron-focused booster in even younger children, those ages 6 months through 4 years, to test different doses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.