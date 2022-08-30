(AP) – After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer, some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior.

“I think it definitely makes me more like conscious and like careful with contraceptives,” said Brian Roseboro, senior, Ohio State University.

In states such as Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses.

Students say they are being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy.

“Abortions are still going to happen. It’s just going to be unsafe and people are going to have to travel out of their way, and Illinois is going to see a large influx of travelers from all the midwest states,” said Briana Pace, freshman, University of Indiana.

Anti-abortion activists in states such as Indiana and Ohio say they’re planning to advocate for more campus support for pregnant students, now that abortion is no longer an option in most cases.

A July 2022 survey from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs shows more than half of all respondents – 56% – said Texas women determined to have an abortion should be allowed to travel to seek legal procedures outside the state.