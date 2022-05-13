HOUSTON (CW39) Forward a remote doctor service and membership location is coming to the Houston Galleria. empowers doctors with technology and data to monitor and guide your long-term health.

They offer a variety of health screenings and services including:

Collaborative Smart Screen

Advanced App With 24/7 Connected Care

Genetic Analysis, Biometric Monitoring

Skin Cancer Scan

Real-Time Blood Testing

In addition to serving as a single-source for everyday, primary care, a Forward membership also includes access to doctor-led programs focused on identifying and treating issues from the top preventable diseases like cancer, heart disease, COVID-19, and more.

BEST ENTRANCE

Brown Parking Garage; Located at: 5145 West Alabama St, Houston, TX 77056

LOCATION IN MALL

Level 2, near Saks Fifth Avenue

TRAVEL HERE

