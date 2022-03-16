Spring has arrived and so has an increase in tree pollen Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Have your allergies kicked in yet? If not, here’s a reminder that the astronomical spring season officially arrives at 10:33 a.m. CST on Sunday, March 20, 2022. That means it’s time for those who suffer from springtime allergies to start preparing now.

The City of Houston typically sees three main allergy seasons. The seasons begin in January when trees start their flowering process. That same pollen then spikes throughout the springtime, but it doesn’t end there because by the end of the spring season, moving in to early summer the warm and humid weather creates the perfect conditions for grass pollen to start appearing. Then in the late summer months and early fall, Houston begins to deal with its ragweed pollen issues.

The most common spring pollens in Houston include tree pollen, such as oak, cedar, and ash. The pollen from these trees may cause allergy symptoms including stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and red, watery, or itchy eyes. Some people may also experience an itchy throat or nose, and fatigue.

The Houston Health Department has daily Pollen and Mold Count readily available to the public. Remember the higher the number, the more pollen irritants in Houston’s air.

Meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with CVS Minute Clinic’s Family Nurse Practitioner, Linda Moghalu for more details on ways to help you prepare for allergy season and also the best ways to deal with allergies. Moghalu also touches on the popular question of “Is it allergies or Covid”?

Here’s a look:

Talk to your healthcare provider about your allergies.

Make lifestyle adjustments to optimize allergen exposure reduction.

Find out which medications, if any, could alleviate symptoms.

Discover how an allergy test could help.