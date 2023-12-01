HOUSTON (KIAH) — December 1 is World AIDS Day, and the United Nations released a new report to mark the day. According to data presented in the report, AIDS can end being a public health threat by 2030, but only if communities on the frontlines get the full support they need from governments and donors.

Authors of the report urge governments across the world to “unleash the power ” of grassroots communities across the world to lead the fight to end AIDS.

“We know that there is a path to end AIDS. We are celebrating the fact that there is tremendous progress that we’ve seen in the global HIV response. AIDS deaths, for example, have decreased by nearly 70% since they peaked in the early 2000s. There are fewer new infections now than ever before. This is great progress that countries around the world have made,” said Angeli Achrekar, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UNAIDS.

Still, 9.2 million people around the world are living with HIV and do not have access to lifesaving treatment.

Every minute a life is lost to aids across the globe. And every week, 4,000 adolescent girls and young women are newly infected by HIV.

“So, this is not a fate. We can change it and we know how to do that,” expressed Achrekar. “It’s the communities that know best. They know how to design, how to implement, how to monitor HIV programs and strategies to reach the people most in need.”