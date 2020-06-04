Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV driver
Video
Top Stories
FOR VIDEO PAGE ONLY
Top Stories
Houston hospital increases COVID-19 testing capabilities
Video
For video page only
Video
“for video page only”
Video
COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
Children’s Museum Houston reopens Friday, one of first in the nation
Video
Top Stories
5.5 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest rattles Southern California
Video
Top Stories
George Floyd autopsy shows he tested positive for COVID-19 in April
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Mugshots released of all 4 ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death
Video
George Floyd’s friend who was in the car with him reveals his last moments
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Z
COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LATEST VIDEO
Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV rider
Video
Local hospital increases COVID-18 testing capabilities
Video
Phase 3 of Reopening Texas
Video
TX Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Phase III Reopening
Video
DC: PELOSI MEETS W/ PROTESTERS ON CAPITOL HILL
Video
HPD arrests more than 200 protesters
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
More Weather
Don't Miss
Children’s Museum Houston reopens Friday, one of first in the nation
Video
Senior Spotlight: Kinder HSPVA showcases Class of 2020 virtually
Video
Houston Zoo reopens to public Wednesday with new safety protocols
Video
Clip Back In: RYDE Houston spin studio reopens with new safety precautions
Video
Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All
Video
Kids serenade seniors at the windows of Acorn Manor Assisted Living
Video
Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards
Video