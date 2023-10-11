HOUSTON (KIAH) — Costco announced new, low-cost health care services available for its members. The service is in partnership with Sesame, which is an online health care marketplace that is targeted toward uninsured Americans or people who prefer to pay cash.

All Costco Members can take advantage of a range of health services across all 50 states, such as:

Virtual primary care, just $29

Health check-ups (a standard lab panel, plus a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider), just $72

Virtual mental health therapy, just $79

Plus, 10% off of all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”