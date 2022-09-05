CORVALLIS, Oregon – Researchers from Oregon State University did a study on the damaging effects of daily, lifelong exposure to blue on fruit flies.

The reason why fruit flies were used was because of their cellular and development mechanisms they share with other animals and humans.

The study found the blue light emitted by our phones, tablets, and TVs may be accelerating the biological aging in the fruit flies.

This is what one researcher said:

“While the full effects of blue light exposure across the lifespan are not yet known in humans, accelerated aging observed in short-lived model organism should alert us to the potential of cellular damage by this stressor,” said Jaga Giebultowicz, a researcher in the OSU College of Science who studies biological clocks.

You can read their full study in the Nature Partner Journals – Aging.