COVID-19 Outbreak Reported in Nursing Facility in East Harris County

Health
Local health officials are reporting an outbreak at a nursing facility in East Harris County.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death.

To date, there are 39,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 407 deaths. Please practice social distancing and follow everyday precautionary measures.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership and the Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) are investigating a reported COVID-19 outbreak at the Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. 

Initial investigation by the folks at the HCPH facility started back on June 10. That was after the facility reported 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident had died.  As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, HHSC also began working with the facility. 

Up to now, there have been four deaths. However, causes are yet to be determined as to whether COVID-19 led to these specific deaths. So far, 57 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility on July 3 to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of the virus and COVID-19 related deaths.

For updates on COVID-19, including case counts, health tips, fact sheets, and other community resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org and the www.hcphtx.org.

Popular