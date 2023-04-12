With the pandemic public health emergency ending next month, COVID-19 tests will no longer be free for all.

You may have to pay for some or all of the costs of testing, depending on your insurance coverage and whether you take the test at home or in a doctor’s office.

Good news is, you still have time to get some free home tests before the May 11 change. For now, the federal government is still sending free tests through the U.S. Postal Service to households that haven’t already received two shipments.

Also, if you have old tests, the expiration date on the package may have been extended. Go to the Food and Drug Administration’s website to check and see which tests are still good.

