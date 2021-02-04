COVID-19 vaccine scam offers shipment to your address

Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Image courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

HOUSTON (CW39) Scams have always been around, but COVID-19 vaccine scams are new and on the rise all over the country.

With appointments going in minutes for the much-in-demand jab, the latest scam offers to ship you the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and distributors of the COVID-19 vaccine will not ship the vaccine to any individuals under any circumstances. It’s also no recommended that you administer the shot yourself.

If you receive one in the mail, do NOT use it, under any circumstances. You should only receive the vaccination at authorized locations and from verified health department sources.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Keep checking your local health department for available appointments in your area. Never give any money or private information to anyone who isn’t associated with your local health department or pharmacy.

FBI’s tipline: tips.fbi.gov 1-800-CALL-FBI

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov

HHS’ Office of Inspector General, at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

You will never be asked to provide your Social Security number, banking information or ID information unless to an official source.

If you have any questions about something that you suspect is a scam, check with your personal health provider or call your local health department to see if it’s something your should respond to.