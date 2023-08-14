(KIAH) — Emergency data showed COVID-19 took a toll on heart health, and doctors are trying to figure out how to help their patients.

Heart attack deaths spiked early in the pandemic. Research showed that for up to a year after a coronavirus infection, some people can develop cardiovascular problems ranging from blood clots to irregular heartbeats to a heart attack. Worse, doctors saw a nearly 30% increase in heart attack deaths among 25- to 44-year-olds in the pandemic’s first two years.

“We’re about to exit this pandemic as even a sicker nation” because of virus-related heart trouble, said Washington University’s Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, who helped sound the alarm about lingering health problems. The consequences, he added, “will likely reverberate for generations.”

According to a new study led by UT Southwestern Medical Center, cardiovascular complications from COVID-19 rose from 7% in March 2020 to nearly 10% in December 2021. The authors noted that these findings were driven by an increase in myocardial infarction and stroke.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.