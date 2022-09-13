Courtesy: Texas Department of State Health Services. Photos taken during a similar vaccination popup event in San Antonito September 8. The outdoor events will continue through Sept. 25 at select Walmart stores throughout Texas. The events feature family-friendly activities such as the brightly-costumed luchadores (wrestlers) performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, face painting and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting outdoor pop-up events at locations across the state – including one in Southeast Houston. They will have the updated mNRA vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variants.

Vaccination remains our most important tool in the fight against severe illness and death from COVID-19. And the new bivalent vaccines promise an even more effective and safe protection from Omicron variants, which continue to be the leading cause of COVID-19 illness in Texas and across the U.S.. Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt

Walmarts across Texas have recived the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. They were authorized recently by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These doses contain mRNA vaccine for the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and also vaccine for the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are prevalent in Texas and across the U.S.







The event will feature family-friendly activities such as the brightly-costumed luchadores performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, face painting and arcade-style basketball and a kid favorite – spinning wheel games.

Here are the details for the COVID-19 education and vaccine popup event: Address: Walmart, 2391 S. Wayside Drive, Houston , TX 77023

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Healthcare providers will be onsite to answer attendee questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. A 16-foot video wall will play DSHS’s statewide PSAs as well as sound bites from local leaders, including pediatricians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and why every eligible adult and child in Texas should get it as soon as possible.

Attendees can walk into the Walmart pharmacy and receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed.

People who are fully vaccinated are eligible for these boosters – those 12 and older for the Pfizer booster and adults 18 and older for the Moderna booster. At least two months must have passed from the completion of a primary vaccination series or a booster dose for people to be eligible for the new bivalent booster.