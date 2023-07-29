With the recent headline of NBA star LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, 18, who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California, Monday, the American Heart Association urged parents, coaches and caregivers to be ready in case of an emergency.

CPR and AED training can save lives. Unfortunately, only about 40% of people who experience a cardiac emergency received bystander CPR,

The survivability rate of a cardiac arrest is only 6%. But U.S. data showed that administering CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

To find a CPR class, go to the American Heart Association’s website and search for a location based on your zip code.