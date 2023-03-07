TEXAS (KIAH) – We know exercise can help your heart health. But what routine is best? What time of day is optimal? We talk to the Texas medical experts at Baylor Scott and White who say something is better than nothing whenever you can.

“If you have a 20 minute break in your day, go take a walk. If you have 10 minutes after a meeting, go do a bike or something, something that you can fit in because anything you do is better than nothing at all,” said Tiffany Shock, exercise physiologist, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital.

Shock said that we should exercise at least 4 days a week getting about 45 minutes to an hour of activity. But at the very least, 30 minutes of exercise will do. It can be a combination of cardio, strength or resistance training, and stretching.

Then as we get older and lose strength, Shock says don’t neglect weightlifting.

“We know as we get older, we start to lose bone mass and bone density. And that’s a big proponent of weight training is keeping that bone mass,” she said.

As for the best time of day to optimize the effectiveness of your workout? The answer to that million dollar question is — it all depends.

“Everybody’s in different life stages. They have things that are pulling them in different directions. So according to your schedule and your goals, you have to find what works best for you,” Shock advised.

And if you are a TV watcher, Shock suggested exercising during the commercials. Or mount your device to the cycle or treadmill to distract your mind so you are able to do more.