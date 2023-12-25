For many, loneliness is also a mental issue that can be addressed

HOUSTON (CW39) Loneliness tends to increase during the Holiday Season. But there are ways to get help when depression sets in. While many look forward to holiday cheer, others feel the effects of being lonely and feeling isolated.

Loneliness affects individuals during the holiday season in different ways. In fact, for some. it’s a significant mental health issue.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Donielle Price with the Harris Center for Mental Health and I.D.D. on ways you can cope this Holiday Season. She provides advice and strategies to people who are experiencing loneliness during this time. She will also talk about the kinds of services and support the Harris Center provides to help individuals cope with loneliness during the holidays, including the Crisis Help Line.