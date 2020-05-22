Daily coronavirus update 5/22/2020

5/22/2020 11am – Houston Mayor is mourning the loss of his top advisor, Keith Wade, who died from coronavirus.

Ready Harris continues to encourage everyone to keep #AmericaStrong

Domestic abuse has risen to 50% year to date in our area. Local officials have resources available for those in need of a safe place to stay.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is caring for animals due to the pandemic.

Our Livestock Unit stays busy. The mission of Estray Deputies is to protect all livestock from harm, theft or from roaming at large. Guided by State of Texas and the Texas Agriculture Code, @HCSOTexas is responsible for these duties in Harris County. #HouNews https://t.co/h5iOL3LPbL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 21, 2020

Staying apart is the best way to eliminate the spread of #COVID19. Remember to stay 6ft (2m) apart, #washyourhands and wear face coverings or masks when you are in public spaces. We all play a part to #SlowTheSpread and keep our community safe. We're #inthistogether. pic.twitter.com/25ZMZLym4U — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) May 22, 2020

Our #COVID19 testing sites are open and ready to serve you. The process is simple, secure, and safe.



Need a test?



Complete the online assessment at https://t.co/d1jUgLJJYl to schedule your #Free test. Without the internet? Call 832-927-7575. #DontGuessGetTheTest pic.twitter.com/VSaGhblXn7 — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) May 22, 2020

We expect another update today from Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner. Here is Thursday’s update:

Harris County is also reporting new numbers for the pandemic response in our county.

