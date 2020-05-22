Daily coronavirus update 5/22/2020

5/22/2020 11am – Houston Mayor is mourning the loss of his top advisor, Keith Wade, who died from coronavirus.

Ready Harris continues to encourage everyone to keep #AmericaStrong

Domestic abuse has risen to 50% year to date in our area. Local officials have resources available for those in need of a safe place to stay.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is caring for animals due to the pandemic.

We expect another update today from Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner. Here is Thursday’s update:

Harris County is also reporting new numbers for the pandemic response in our county.

