A new study shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some adults. Researchers however said the results don’t change recommendations about use of the supplements and that furhter study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference.

Investigators tracked more than 3,500 people older than 60 for three years. They found those who took a daily multivitamin did better on tests of memory after one year compared with people who took placebo, or dummy pills. They did note the improvement of memory only lasted at least two more years compared to the placebo group.

The researchers say the study isn’t comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take a daily multivitamin.