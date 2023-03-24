HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on an emerging threat, especially in healthcare facilities. A deadly fungus is spreading fast, even here in Texas.

Even more disturbing, the yeast infection Candida auris is becoming resistant to antifungal drugs.

“In the past, we’ve seen resistance very, very occasionally, but that level of resistance has know triple in the recent report,” said Dr. Bruce E. Hirsch, MD, Infectious Disease, Northwell Health.

C. auris can be difficulty to identify. The most common symptoms are continued fever and chills after taking antibiotics.

In general, C. auris is not a threat to healthy people. Those most at risk include patients with a weakened immune system and people living in long term care facilities, like nursing homes. Most vulnerable are those with diabetes, catheters, and breathing tubes.

This fungus is most dangerous when it gets into the blood stream.

“It can cause damage in the different organs it can cause stroke, blindness, endocrine failure. It can be fatal,” explained Dr. Hirsch.

The latest data from the CDC shows Texas had 160 confirmed cases in 2022. The best prevention is good hand washing hygiene.