HOUSTON (KIAH) – While the spread of COVID-19 is on the decline, cold and flu cases are quickly picking up steam. Now is the time to start developing healthy habits.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year.

In speaking with the doctors at Baylor Scott and White on best practices of health habits, they added:

Avoid people who are sick

Cover your face when you cough or sneeze

Wash your hands frequently and long enough with soap

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school since germs can spread to surfaces