Diabetes a leading factor for COVID-19 deaths in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Houston says more than half of Houstonians that died of COVID-19 had diabetes.

That’s why the city, with the Houston Health Department, is highlighting the Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network center, also known as DAWN. The free diabetes self-management program provides Houstonians with diabetes self-management education and many other health related services to reduce and prevent chronic diseases.

As of Nov. 1, the city says out of 3,646 COVID-19 deaths, 51.9 percent had diabetes and 23 percent were obese. They also say the most common comorbidity was hypertension, at 56.3, along with heart disease at 40.1.

“Data clearly show that people with underlying health conditions, including diabetes, are more vulnerable to severe outcomes if they get COVID-19,” HHD director Stephen Williams said. “That’s why our access and equity response strategy targets vital testing, vaccination, and education resources in areas of the city with increased prevalence of underlying health conditions.”

34.2 million US adults have diabetes, and 1 in 5 of them don’t know they have it, according to the CDC. The “DAWN” center hopes to decrease that number.

The classes offered at the DAWN center includes the following:

Nutrition

Fitness

Prediabetes prevention

Chronic disease self-management

The center also features a staff of nurses, registered dieticians, fitness trainers, certified medical assistants, public health educators, counselors, and certified diabetes educators.

To sign or to learn more about the DAWN center click this link.