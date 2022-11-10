HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Southern University will host a Diabetes Awareness and Outreach Event on Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 2,694,402 people in Texas, or 12.4% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

On top of that, diagnosed diabetes costs an estimated $25.6 billion in Texas each year. Serious complications include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness—and death.

At Thursday’s event at the TSU campus, Houstonians can get a health screen, enjoy music, get a free t-shirt, and enter to win an iPad.

Event details

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 11am to 1 pm

Place: Sawyer Plaza, TSU campus

Address: 3100 Cleburne St, Houston, TX 77004