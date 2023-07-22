TEXAS (KIAH) – A prominent medical journal is sounding the alarm on global diabetes rates, projecting it will be the “defining disease of this century.”

The big picture of diabetes across the globe

In a recent editorial published in the Lancet Medical Journal, the publication’s board projects that in just 30 years, the number of people with diabetes is on track to double to 1.3 billion. And those insights correspond to what we see happening in Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project nearly a quarter of our population will have diabetes by 2040.

Diabetes by the numbers

Data from 2021 cited by the Houston Health Department revealed 13.5 percent of Houstonians have diabetes, slightly higher than the national rate of 10 percent.

According to the American Diabetes Association, Texas’s diabetes epidemic:

Approximately 2,694,402 people in Texas, or 12.4% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes.

An additional 621,000 people in Texas have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk.

There are 7,142,000 people in Texas, 34% of the adult population, who have prediabetes with blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

Every year an estimated 174,215 people in Texas are diagnosed with diabetes.

The impact of diabetes

Family medicine physician John Myers, Baylor Scott & White Health, said the impact of diabetes extends far beyond the person who has it.

“People who have diabetes end up missing a lot more work because they’re having more doctor’s appointments. They’re dealing with other chronic issues, such as getting a diabetic foot ulcer or diabetic retinopathy, which affects their eyes. And so you extrapolate every individual person with diabetes on a population level, and it starts to impact almost everything,” said Dr. Myers.

The Lancet says 96 percent of those with diabetes have “type two” diabetes which is often linked to obesity. Dr. Myers says he sees many patients with pre-diabetes who are able to reverse the trend with lifestyle modifications. He encourages people to get screened for the disease.