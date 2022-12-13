HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we head into the holiday season, stressors are lurking in every corner. From family obligations to meeting everyone’s needs or finding that perfect gift, we need to make protecting our mental health during the holidays a priority.

This week, we talk to Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, psychologist at Baylor Scott & White Health. The first step she shares is set boundaries.

She says whether that’s about the amount of time you’re spending with family, the amount of money you can spend, or the amount of gifts you will give, it is important to set boundaries to manage the stress that comes with the holidays.

One good example is letting family know which days and times you are available to visit and when are good times for them to visit you. Or discussing gift limits both in quantity and cost for you, your children, and the rest of your family and friends.

“We’re only asking for these many gifts for our children this year, or we’re only going to be able to spend this much money,” said McMinn. “I think the most important thing is just figuring out for yourself and for your family, what’s most important, and being able to communicate that to other family members as well.

“Putting it out, making it really transparent ahead of time can just help clear up miscommunications down the line.