HOUSTON (CW39) — Are your kids carrying over their summer time screen habits? If screen time has gotten a little out of control in your house, pediatricians are encouraging parents to make some proactive changes early in the new school year.

They advise setting stricter limits on all those gadgets and TVs. Why? They say doing so is one of the most important ways parents can help set their children up for academic success.

“It’s very hard for the teacher to replicate that amount of stimulus that they’re getting from these highly designed games, electronics, lights, graphics,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.

Dr. Lucia adds parents should especially try to limit screens close to bedtime since blue light and the extra stimulation can result in poor sleep quality.

How to set rules and limits

Here is some helpful guidance from the Mayo Clinic on establishing clear rules and setting reasonable limits on your child’s digital media use:

Encourage unplugged, unstructured playtime.

Create tech-free zones or times, such as during mealtime or one night a week.

Discourage use of media entertainment during homework.

Set and enforce daily or weekly screen time limits and curfews, such as no exposure to devices or screens one hour before bedtime.

Consider using apps that control the length of time a child can use a device.

Keep screens out of your child’s bedroom and consider requiring your children to charge their devices outside of their bedrooms at night.

Eliminate background TV.

How much screen time is recommended for children

For children younger than 18 months, the American Academy of Pediatrics calls for discouraging media use in this youngest age bracket, except for video chatting.

For children ages 18 to 24 months, make sure it’s high quality, avoid solo media use, meaning co-viewing with them, and a minimal amount of time.

For children ages 2 to 5, limit screen time to one hour a day of high-quality programming.



The AAP notes as your child gets older than 5, there really isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. They encourage families to decide how much media their child(ren) can use each day as they feel is appropriate. Experts say to keep in mind that the quality of the media your child is exposed to is more important than the amount of time spent.

What is “quality” screen time



The Mayo Clinic shares some guidance on how to ensure your children receive quality screen time:

Preview programs, games and apps before allowing your child to view or play with them. Organizations such as Common Sense Media has programming ratings and reviews to help you determine what’s appropriate for your child’s age. Better yet, watch, play or use them with your child.

Seek out interactive options that engage your child, rather than those that just require pushing and swiping or staring at the screen.

Use parental controls to block or filter internet content.

Make sure your child is close by during screen time so that you can supervise his or her activities.

Ask your child regularly what programs, games and apps he or she has played with during the day.

When watching programming with your child, discuss what you’re watching and educate your child about advertising and commercials.



The Mayo Clinic advises parents or guardians to avoid fast-paced programming because according to them young children have a hard time understanding that type of content. They add parents to leave out violent content and apps with a lot of distracting content. Also, eliminate advertising on apps, since young children have trouble telling the difference between ads and factual information.