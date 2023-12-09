HOUSTON (KIAH) — If your Christmas tree is finally up and you are sniffling and sneezing, you could have Christmas tree syndrome.

That’s the term is used when someone has an allergic reaction to a Christmas tree because of dust, pollen from other trees, or mold that real trees carry then bring into your home.

Symptoms are just like those of allergies: Sneezing, coughing, and itchy, watery eyes. Asthma sufferers may start wheezing more and could potentially be heading toward a serious asthma attack.

Here are a few things you can do to prevent allergic reactions:

For my fellow procrastinators, first clean your christmas tree by shaking it, rinsing and fully drying your tree, or use an air compressor to blow off debris.

You can use an air purifier.

Consider choosing a fir, spruce or cypress tree..

Dust of your ornaments.

When all else fails, set up a decorated tree outside a patio door or large window so you can enjoy it from inside.