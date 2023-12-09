HOUSTON (KIAH) — If your Christmas tree is finally up and you are sniffling and sneezing, you could have Christmas tree syndrome.
That’s the term is used when someone has an allergic reaction to a Christmas tree because of dust, pollen from other trees, or mold that real trees carry then bring into your home.
Symptoms are just like those of allergies: Sneezing, coughing, and itchy, watery eyes. Asthma sufferers may start wheezing more and could potentially be heading toward a serious asthma attack.
Here are a few things you can do to prevent allergic reactions:
- For my fellow procrastinators, first clean your christmas tree by shaking it, rinsing and fully drying your tree, or use an air compressor to blow off debris.
- You can use an air purifier.
- Consider choosing a fir, spruce or cypress tree..
- Dust of your ornaments.
- When all else fails, set up a decorated tree outside a patio door or large window so you can enjoy it from inside.
- A classic scene from ‘Elf’ was almost scrapped at the request of Macy’s, according to the director
- Texas’ best chain restaurant locations, according to TripAdvisor
- Real or artificial? How to choose the most sustainable Christmas tree, no matter what it’s made of
- Texas town named one of the most ‘Christmassy’ in America
- Do you have Christmas Tree Syndrome?