HOUSTON (KIAH) — If your Christmas tree is finally up and you are sniffling and sneezing, you could have Christmas tree syndrome.

That’s the term is used when someone has an allergic reaction to a Christmas tree because of dust, pollen from other trees, or mold that real trees carry then bring into your home.

Symptoms are just like those of allergies: Sneezing, coughing, and itchy, watery eyes. Asthma sufferers may start wheezing more and could potentially be heading toward a serious asthma attack.

Here are a few things you can do to prevent allergic reactions:

  • For my fellow procrastinators, first clean your christmas tree by shaking it, rinsing and fully drying your tree, or use an air compressor to blow off debris.
  • You can use an air purifier.
  • Consider choosing a fir, spruce or cypress tree..
  • Dust of your ornaments.
  • When all else fails, set up a decorated tree outside a patio door or large window so you can enjoy it from inside.