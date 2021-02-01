Do you have “diet face?”

The Mediterranean diet — one heavy on veggies, nuts and fruit, with limits on meat and dairy — is the way to go. Study after study has shown it is the key to help you live longer and puts you at a lower risk for cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

HOUSTON (CW39) More folks have been gaining weight during the pandemic. Some are dieting and getting in better shape. If you’re just not into that, here’s another reason not to bother dieting and just embrace your chubbiness in all of its spectacular glory.

According to a new study, out of the Medical College of Wisconsin, losing weight can make you look MUCH OLDER.

Doctors say, quote, the “real culprit” behind aging is losing fat in your face.

So if you do feel a need to slim down, do it gradually to give your face and skin a chance to catch up.

Doctors also found that when people lose fat in their face, it deflates their cheeks, makes their eyes look hollow and sunken, and makes their jowls sag and look heavy. And all of those things really age you.