Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said one person dies every 33 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

So, do you know what to do if you or someone near you is having an attack? The first step is knowing the symptoms.

“Someone having chest pains which I often describe to my patients as a muscle cramp basically I mean the heart muscle is unhappy cause it’s not getting the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function and so it starts hurting,” explained Dr. Adam Stern, cardiologist.

Next, call 911. The faster action is taken, the better the outcome.

“I always recommend people go to the hospital as soon as they can. If the artery is totally closed off, we call that an ST elevation MI and we really want to get that artery open within 90 minutes to 120 minutes in the cath lab where we balloon it open,” said Dr. Stern.

Here are 7 things you can do to prevent heart disease:

1. Know your risk.

2. Eat a healthy diet.

3. Be physically active.

4. Watch your weight.

5. Live tobacco free.

6. Manage conditions like high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, high blood sugar, diabetes or other conditions that put you at greater risk.

7. Take your medicine.

Read more about these prevention tips on the American Heart Association’s website.