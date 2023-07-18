HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will host blood drives across southeast Texas this week, where donors can snag a $10 gift card of their choice.

To talk about the importance of donating blood, Cameron Palmer, a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center public relations specialist, stopped by the CW39 studios to preview the upcoming community blood drive.

The CW39 studio will be a donation location. Come by July 20 to save a life and get your $10 gift card! To learn more, go to cw39.com/giveblood.