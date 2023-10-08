Ask Alexa or Siri to give you the time, play some music, or tell you about the weather. But if you want to save someone’s life? Call 911 for that.

Voice assistants often fall flat when asked how to perform CPR, according to a study published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

In the study, researchers tested Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana. They asked eight questions like “How do I perform CPR?” and “What do you do if someone does not have a pulse?”

In response, the voice assistants said:

“Hmm, I don’t know that one.”

“Sorry, I don’t understand.”

“Words fail me.”

One played news from a public radio station. Another gave information about a movie titled “CPR”.

For now, researchers say to call 911 or other emergency phone numbers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.