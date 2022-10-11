Data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that between 2016 and 2018 – consumer products were in some way associated with the death of 95 babies. Most of those deaths occurred in cribs, bassinets and in play yards where there were other products in there with them – like comforters and pillows.

They also found that eight babies died in products that were inclined.

“An inclined product, again, a product not intended for sleep. Our advice to parents is to only put their babies to sleep or let their baby sleep in products that are intended for sleep,” Pam Springs, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Director of the Office of Communications.

In August, the CPSC recalled two baby products because of a potential strangulation hazard. The 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and the RockaRoo Baby Rockers were recalled on August 15, 2022, because when the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can dangle below the seat and crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard.

Resources for parents

The CPSC encourages parents to visit two websites to learn news about baby and child product recalls and safe sleeping. Those two sites are: