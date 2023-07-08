TEXAS (KIAH) – Hot summer days may mean more picnics and popsicles, which makes it tough for parents to keep their kids’ nutrition on track. But, eating habits that fuel healthy growth and development shouldn’t take a vacation.

Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia tells parents to:

Try to maintain a regular meal schedule

Prep healthy fruit-and-veggie focused snacks

Get children involved

“Allow them to go to the grocery store with you and help pick out things. If they’re invested further upstream in what you bring home, they’re going to be more invested in eating it,” said Dr. Lucia.

Additionally, ensuring kids stay hydrated will help keep them healthy and safe this summer.