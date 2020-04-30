Dose of Texas – Doctors will face surgery backlog

With restrictions lifting across the state, you may need to wait a little longer for your surgery. That’s because doctors are expecting a major backlog to catch up once they can re-open for business.

In this Dose of Texas, Maggie Glen from Austin talks with one mom with a baby who needs surgery. There are new precautions in place before they officially admit him for surgery.

If a spike occurs once places re-open, that could set doctors back, even further.

