From large cities to small towns, the U.S. Geological Survey estimated nearly half of faucets nationwide contain “forever chemicals.”

“And the problem with these chemicals is they’re nicknamed forever chemicals because their lifetime in the environment is thousands of years. They don’t degrade. So it’s that combination of toxicity and longevity that make them really concerned,” said Frank Leibfarth, UNC Chemistry Professor.

Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey did not test any Houston tap water, but they did find at least one form of PFAS in about 45% of tap water samples collected nationwide.

PFAS are synthetic compounds that show up in consumer products, such as nonstick pans, the lining in fast food packaging, and water-resistant clothing.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in March proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six forms of PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, which remain in the human body for years and don’t degrade in the environment. A final decision is expected later this year or in 2024.

“We really hope that folks can use this information, they can use it to become informed and if they have questions about the safety of their drinking water, we encourage folks to reach out to their public health officials locally to talk about potential testing or treatment or or things to that matter,” said Kelly Smalling, lead author of the study.