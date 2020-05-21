Drive-thru testing locations – Daily coronavirus update 5/21/2020

5/21/2020 Noon – Have a small business you’re trying trying to start or keep afloat? This small business resource webinar may be helpful to you. It’s today from 2-3pm this afternoon.

The latest from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. She is announcing new work safe rule for construction and grocery workers in Harris County.

Speaking of essential employees… HEB is extending their appreciation for their essential workers by giving them more money through July 21st.

Ready Harris is making the public aware of free COVID-19 testing that is available through the 23rd.

Walgreens is conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at three of their locations 7 days a week.

Ready Harris is encouraging everyone to take precaution when running errands, like shopping and getting medicine.

The City of Houston is encouraging everyone to maintain social distancing at you head out and about.

The Harris County Public Health agency is extending support for mental health.

