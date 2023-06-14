Cancer centers across the U.S. reported they were experiencing drug shortages for chemotherapy which is leading to treatment complications. The low supply is forcing doctors to switch medications and even delay care.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network said nearly all the centers it surveyed late last month had shortages of carboplatin and cisplatin. These two drugs are used to treat a range of cancers. Because of the shortage, doctors are no longer able to treat patients receiving carboplatin at the intended dose or schedule.

“It’s very difficult to prioritize a particular patient or situation. We try to use the lowest dose we can. We try to use evidence to guide us for reasonable alternatives, but often there aren’t any and we are in a tough situation,” said Dr Jyoti Patel, Northwestern Medicine Thoracic Oncologist.

Manufacturing problems, unexpected demand spikes and tight ingredient supplies have all contributed to a growing number of prescription drug shortages in the United states. But the shortages are being seen more prevalent in underserved communities.

“Unfortunately, a lot of it has to do with purchasing power; so sometimes, smaller hospitals are particularly affected and the existing disparities that occur are further amplified in situations like this,” said Dr. Patel. “The shortages have been exacerbated after the pandemic. I think a lot of manufacturers have changed to more expensive drugs where they can make more profits.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.