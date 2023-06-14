TEXAS (KIAH) – June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Texas ranks fourth in the nation in the number of Alzheimer’s disease cases and second in the number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimated 400,000 Texans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in Texas. State data showed Alzheimre’s costs the state’s Medicaid program $3.2 billion.

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis can be an incredibly isolating experience, but our partners at Baylor Scott and White pointed out there are things patients and their families can do.

First, doctors said try maintaining some level of physical activity. Diet is very important in managing the disease. Doctors recommend a Mediterranean diet.

Although there is no cure, medical professionals said there are medications that can slow the disease’s progression making early diagnosis extremely important.