TEXAS (KIAH) – The American Cancer Society estimated there will be 21,560 new cases of esophageal cancer diagnosed in the United States. It’s estimated that 1,350 of those cases will be in Texas, with 1,010 Texans expected to die from the disease.

Texas Oncology explains esophageal cancer occurs in the esophagus, that long tube that runs from your throat to your stomach. Its job is to carry food and liquids to the stomach for digestion.

The demographic that is seeing an uptick in cases is men, with the highest rate of incidence in males living in rural areas versus urban localities, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services.

Risk factors of esophageal cancer

Being overweight or those diagnosed with obesity have a high risk of esophageal cancer.

Other factors published by Texas Oncology include:

Being over age 55

African Americans are two times more likely to develop squamous cell esophageal cancer

People who have had mouth, throat, or lung cancer have a higher risk of esophageal cancer

People with a history of acid reflux have a slightly higher risk.

Barrett’s Esophagus

Tobacco and alcohol use

Diet high in processed meat

Esophageal diseases and injury

Preventing esophageal cancer

Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle

Not using tobacco,

Minimizing or avoiding alcohol intake

Eating a plant-based and balanced diet

Maintaining a healthy weight.

Seek treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease