Even if you don’t have diabetes, a slightly higher level of blood sugar increases your risk of heart disease, according to a new study out of the United Kingdom.

The study found pre-diabetic men, whose blood sugar levels were below the diabetic threshold, were 30% more at risk of having heart diseases. That risk rose to 50% for men who already had diabetes.

Those same figures in women range from 50% to 100%.

“What we found is that the risk of heart disease was present both among those who had very high blood sugar levels, typically the amounts used to define diabetes,” said Dr. Christopher Rentsch, study author, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“But also we found these risks present in men and women with moderately elevated blood sugar levels below the typical threshold of diabetes.” Dr. Christopher Rentsch

Researchers also found that women were less likely to be prescribed preventative medications, such as statins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.