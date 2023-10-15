HOUSTON (KIAH) – The American Cancer Society encourages average-risk women to begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, with the option to begin screening as early as age 40.

Dr. Kaitlin Bokhari, breast surgeon at Baylor Scott and White, explains a woman’s risk level.

An average risk woman for breast cancer is someone who does not have a personal history of breast cancer first, or very strong family history, perhaps just one distant relative, and does not have a known genetic mutation that could cause breast cancer.

“The American Cancer study does recommend mammograms starting at 45 with the option for 40. But the United States Preventive Task Force actually changed their recommendations this year in 2023 to recommend mammograms start at 40 or even sooner for patients who are considered high risk,” she explained.