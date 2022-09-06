UNITED KINGDOM – The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in people ages 12 and older after finding it was both safe and effective. The agency authorized the Moderna vaccine last month.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) cleared the way for the updated vaccines last week. The new formulated vaccines will be available in the coming days or weeks.

But how does the updated vaccine differ from the previous rollout? We asked a Texas doctor to explain.

“With the current vaccines we have, at least until now, we’re developed against strains that aren’t very common right now. And they do work against the new strains, but not as effectively as it did with the old strains. So, the new vaccine that’s coming out is half of the old vaccine and one half of a new one designed specifically for BA.4 and BA.5 strains to give us broader immunity,” said Dr. David Winter at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Scientists hope the new boosters will trigger a strong response from the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but perhaps milder infections, too.

It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe.

“Yeah, the little change that was made to make this new vaccine should not affect the safety at all. And that’s been proven in some early trials. But the effectiveness actually is increased by a factor of 20 in early studies. So, newer and improved vaccines are coming out,” said Dr. Winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.