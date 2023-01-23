TEXAS (KIAH) – About 13% of Texas seniors ages 65 and older report having been injured due to a fall, according to Meal and Wheels. These falls can lead to head injuries or broken hips.

Here are some fall prevention tips from AccentCare:

Proper home lighting

Adding handrails in tubs and showers

Removing anything that will be a trip hazard

Proper shoes

Managing medications is also important for fall prevention especially if they have side effects

“One example is a blood pressure med, a lot of times blood pressure medications might cause a patient to become a little bit dizzy, and might cause their blood pressure to drop lower than normal,” said Jennifer Brown, AccentCare Regional Therapist.

One of the most common times of day for falls are in the evening and at night when going to the restroom. Thankfully, new technology and gadgets can detect a fall and send an alert.

“Those life alert buttons, anything they can have. Even your apple watch, the new apple watches have an indicator you had a fall on impact and they can actually send out an emergency notification to your loved ones,” explained Brown.